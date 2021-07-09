New Caledonia elects first pro-independence president

PARIS , 9 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :– The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia elected its first pro-independence president Friday.

In New Caledonia, where an institutional crisis erupted in February when five pro-independence members of the government resigned, Louis Mapou, a member of New Caledonia's indigenous Kanak population, received six votes among the 11 members of the government.

French loyalist Thierry Santa, the outgoing president, got four votes, while one ballot was returned blank.

Mapou is expected to assume the post within one week.