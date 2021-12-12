New Caledonia holds tense final vote on independence from France

(@FahadShabbir)

Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted Sunday in a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

The territory, 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) east of Australia, was granted three independence referendums under a 1988 deal aimed at easing tensions on the islands.

Having rejected a breakaway from their French former colonial masters in 2018 and then again last year, the territory's 185,000 voters are being asked one last time: "Do you want New Caledonia to accede to full sovereignty and become independent?" The vote comes against the backdrop of increasingly strained ties between Paris and its regional allies.

France regards itself as a major Indo-Pacific player thanks to overseas territories such as New Caledonia.

President Emmanuel Macron has insisted the French state takes no side in the referendum, other than to ensure fair and smooth proceedings.

"The day after (the vote), whatever the result is, there will be a shared life" between New Caledonia and France, he said Thursday.

Polls opened at 7:00 am local time (2000 GMT Saturday), and were to close at 6:00 pm local time (0500 GMT Sunday) with the results expected a few hours later.

Pacific power Australia infuriated France in September by ditching a massive submarine contract in favour of a security pact with Britain and the United States.

Behind the spat looms China's growing role, with experts suspecting that an independent New Caledonia could be more amenable to Beijing's advances, which are partly motivated by an interest in the territory's vast nickel reserves.

China is already the biggest single client for New Caledonia's metal exports.