New Caledonia Rejects Independence From France: Partial Vote Count

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

New Caledonia rejects independence from France: partial vote count

Noumea, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia narrowly rejected independence in a referendum on Sunday, the archipelago's high commission said after a partial count of the votes.

The anti-independence vote fell to 53.3 percent according to the 70 percent of ballots counted, down from 56.7 percent in a previous referendum two years ago, it said.

