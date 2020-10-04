New Caledonia rejects independence from France: partial vote count

Noumea, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia narrowly rejected independence in a referendum on Sunday, the archipelago's high commission said after a partial count of the votes.

The anti-independence vote fell to 53.3 percent according to the 70 percent of ballots counted, down from 56.7 percent in a previous referendum two years ago, it said.