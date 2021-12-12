UrduPoint.com

New Caledonia Rejects Independence From France In Boycotted Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

New Caledonia rejects independence from France in boycotted vote

Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Islanders on the Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to remain part of France in a third referendum that was boycotted by pro-independence groups, raising fears of new tensions.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favour, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands' high commission showed.

"Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it," President Emmanuel Macron said in a recorded video message that made no direct mention of the boycott.

Police reinforcements have been sent to the territory known as "the pebble", which is of strategic importance to France and part of a wider tussle for influence in the Pacific between Western countries and China.

The boycott and crushing nature of the "No" vote will raise fears of protests as well as questions about the democratic legitimacy of the referendum on the archipelago, 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) east of Australia.

Macron noted "the high abstention rates" but said France could be "proud" of a more than 30-year process designed to settle the islands' status under which residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wished to break away.

Having rejected independence in 2018 and then again last year, inhabitants were called on Sunday to answer one last time whether they wanted New Caledonia "to accede to full sovereignty and become independent".

Pro-independence campaigners boycotted the vote, saying they wanted it postponed to September because "a fair campaign" was impossible with high coronavirus infection numbers.

- Loyalist joy - The result could exacerbate ethnic tensions, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community who generally favour independence staying away from polling booths on Sunday.

The wealthier white community turned out in large numbers.

"We have decided in our souls and consciences to remain French," Sonia Backes, a senior pro-France figure, told supporters on Sunday evening.

"The sad dreams of an independence at the cost of ruin, of exclusion and misery have crashed on the reef of our pioneering spirit, our resilience and our love for our own land," she added.

The main indigenous pro-independence movement, the FLNKS, had called the government's insistence on going ahead with the referendum "a declaration of war".

Kanaks had also been called by their traditional community leaders to observe a day's mourning on Sunday for those killed by the coronavirus.

Around 2,000 police and troops were deployed for the vote, which appeared to have passed off largely without incident except for an attempted roadblock on an outlying island.

- Chinese influence - At stake in the vote was one of France's biggest overseas territories which is home to about 10 percent of the world's reserves of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel, batteries and mobile phones.

The territory is also a key part of France's claim of being a Pacific power, with New Caledonia granting France rights to the surrounding ocean, as well as serving as a military staging post.

Experts suspect that an independent New Caledonia would move closer to Beijing, which has built up close economic links and political influence on other Pacific islands.

"A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of 'Yes' or 'No', we must now build a common project, while recognising and respecting the dignity of everyone," Macron added in his message.

France has 13 overseas territories, home to 2.7 million people, which are generally poorer and have higher unemployment than the European mainland, leading to long-standing accusations of neglect.

Some such as French Polynesia have been granted large degrees of autonomy, which could serve as a model for New Caledonia.

The pro-independence movement has threatened not to recognise Sunday's result and vowed to appeal to the United Nations to get it cancelled.

The territory was largely spared during the pandemic's first phase, but has suffered close to 300 Covid-19 deaths since the Delta variant arrived.

Some observers fear tensions over the referendum could spark a return of the kind of violence last seen in the 1980s when clashes broke out between the pro-independence Kanaks and the white community.

Related Topics

World Police Australia United Nations Mobile China Vote Threatened France Beijing Independence September Sunday 2018 Post All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

25 seconds ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

16 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

30 minutes ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.