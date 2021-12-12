New Caledonia Votes Overwhelmingly To Remain French: Partial Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:20 PM
Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Islanders on the Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly against independence from France in a third referendum on Sunday that was boycotted by pro-independence groups, according to partial results reported by local media.
With 84 percent of ballots counted, 96 percent had voted against independence, the NC la 1ere television channel reported.