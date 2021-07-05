UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Cargo Train Service Launched Between China, Tajikistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

New cargo train service launched between China, Tajikistan

QINGDAO, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A new cargo train service was launched Monday between east China's Shandong Province and Tajikistan, a member country of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

A train carrying 100 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units left the intermodal transportation center of the demonstration zone for China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation in the city of Qingdao for Dushanbe at 9:10 a.m., marking the inauguration of the service.

The train, loaded with machinery and construction materials worth 1.

66 million U.S. Dollars, is expected to arrive at Dushanbe in about 15 days.

Liu Jianjun, director of the administrative committee of the demonstration zone, said the new route is the eighth express line between China and SCO countries operated by its intermodal transportation center in Qingdao.

In the first half of this year, the center operated 297 trains to Europe and Asia, up by 82 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Europe China Qingdao Dushanbe Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia Million

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

31 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

36 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

42 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.