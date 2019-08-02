UrduPoint.com
New Cars Vulnerable To Hacks That Could Leave Thousands Dead: Report

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:30 AM

New cars vulnerable to hacks that could leave thousands dead: report

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A consumer advocacy group has warned that automakers are rolling out new vehicles increasingly vulnerable to hackers, which could result in thousands of deaths in the event of a mass cyberattack.

In a new report entitled "Kill Switch: Why Connected Cars Can Be Killing Machines And How To Turn Them Off," Los Angeles-based Consumer Watchdog said cars connected to the internet are quickly becoming the norm but constitute a national security threat.

"The troubling issue for industry technologies is that these vehicles' safety-critical systems are being linked to the internet without adequate security and with no way to disconnect them in the event of a fleet-wide hack," the report said.

It said industry executives were aware of the risk but were nonetheless pushing ahead in deploying the technology in new vehicles, putting corporate profit ahead of safety.

The report was based on a five-month study with the help of more than 20 whistleblowers from within the car industry.

The group of car industry technologists and experts speculated that a fleet-wide hack at rush hour could leave about 3,000 people dead.

