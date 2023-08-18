Open Menu

New Center On UAV Industry Launched In Beijing To Boost Int'l Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The launching ceremony of Economic and Commercial Counselors Alliance in China (ECCAC) UAV Industry International Cooperation Center was held recently in Beijing, China.

On the occasion, Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, was nominated as the first director of ECCAC UAV Industry International Cooperation Center.

Wazir pinpointed that at present, China has obtained a complete drone industry chain, including a full range of products from consumer drones to industrial drones, and a complete cooperation plan integrating research and development, design, manufacturing, and flight testing, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

"In the future, the center will share information, raise awareness, hold seminars and conferences, educate drone policy formulation, and apply drone and drone technology in peaceful economic and commercial activities.

Efforts will also be made to promote innovative applications in unmanned fields and the healthy and sustainable development of low altitude economy among members of ECCAC," he added.

Alex Mensah, Commercial Minister-Counselor of Embassy of Ghana to China and Vice Chairman of ECCAC highlighted that currently China has become a major producer and exporter in the UAV industry chain, providing the industry with drones and integrating research and development, design, manufacturing, and flight testing.

Mensah further noted that China is indispensable in the field of drones worldwide. Therefore, the establishment of ECCAC UAV Industry International Cooperation Center is crucial.

Jointly organized by Economic & Commercial Counselors Alliance in China (ECCAC) and Smart Ace International, the event gathered a total of 170 guests including diplomat representatives from over 40 embassies in China, business associations, enterprises, and media, etc.

