UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Charges Against Canada Intelligence Official Accused Of Spying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

New charges against Canada intelligence official accused of spying

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Canadian officials on Tuesday announced three new charges against a senior police intelligence officer accused of stealing highly classified materials concerning Canada's allies abroad.

Cameron Ortis was the director general of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's national intelligence coordination until his arrest in mid-September for spying.

He was initially charged with seeking to sell classified information to a foreign entity or terrorist group as well as having shared special operational information as far back as 2015.

On Tuesday, the RCMP announced that it had charged Ortis with "three additional counts of unauthorized communication of special operational information." It added, however, that "as the criminal investigation is ongoing and because the matter is currently in court, the RCMP will not be making any further public statement on the matter.

" Ortis, 47, is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing, according to public broadcaster CBC.

Some of the details surrounding the case are covered by a court-ordered publication ban and so cannot be divulged.

Ortis was briefly released on bail in October but has been detained ever sense.

Canada is part of a powerful intelligence alliance with Australia, New Zealand, Britain and the United States, known as Five Eyes.

"I would definitely imagine that there is concern amongst our Five Eyes community, as well as within Canada," RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said after his arrest.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Police Australia Canada Alliance United States October Criminals 2015 Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

6 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

9 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

9 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.