New coach Borthwick puts stamp on England team for Scotland opener

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Steve Borthwick begins his career as England head coach against Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations opener at Twickenham with a side showing several changes from the Eddie Jones era.

Borthwick, who succeeded his mentor in December after the veteran Australian coach had presided over England's worst year since 2008, has dropped powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi, so long an automatic selection when fit, and recalled several players discarded by Jones.

Having guided Leicester to the Premiership title last season, Borthwick has even ditched Jones' tag of "finishers", reverting to the traditional "replacements" to denote players on the bench.

But with just a few months until this year's World Cup in France, the former England captain has kept certain key combinations in place, retaining Marcus Smith at fly-half and skipper Owen Farrell at inside centre.

Nevertheless, an England team where Joe Marchant is at outside centre and Ben Curry, recalled in place of injured twin brother Tom, in the back row, does have a fresh look about it.

Dynamic forward Maro Itoje, set to win his 63rd cap on Saturday, said he hoped the latest edition of rugby union's oldest international fixture was "an opportunity for a brand-new chapter for English rugby".

- 'Glides through space' - Whether in his choice of backs or in the forwards, Borthwick has put an emphasis on mobility and game-breaking skill rather than raw physical power alone.

"Joe has played really well," Borthwick said after announcing his team on Thursday.

"His ability to find space with the ball in hand and the way he runs -- he glides through space -- I think is super. He also covers so much ground on the edge defensively." Ben Curry is set to win just his second cap on Saturday with Itoje impressed by his efforts in training despite occasionally mistaking him for his brother.

"They have the same DNA, are very similar, high-class, high-quality players," Itoje said. "Ben is a little bit quicker, maybe, and Tom is a little stronger. They are very similar. They are identical twins, after all." Scotland, for all they squandered a nine-point lead at Murrayfield in November when blowing a golden chance to record their first win over New Zealand, do have a fine recent record against England.

The Calcutta Cup-holders head into Saturday's match unbeaten in four of their last five clashes with England although, unlike their 2021 Twickenham triumph during the coronavirus pandemic, this weekend's match will be played in front of a capacity 80,000 crowd.

But in London Irish scrum-half Ben White they have a player who knows his England opponents well from playing in the Premiership, while gifted fly-half Finn Russell has often been a thorn in the side of the Red Rose.

"In terms of the style of rugby they (England) play, we believe it'll be similar to how Leicester have played over the last two years," said Scotland boss Gregor Townsend.

"We expect there's going to be much more kicking from the England team, and a certain type of defending."But as for suggestions there might be a 'Borthwick bounce' in a Twickenham crowd who'd booed England off the field last time following a November defeat by world champions South Africa, the Scotland supremo added: "The atmosphere at Twickenham, regardless of whether England have lost before or not, is always one of anticipation and excitement.

"It's the first game of the Six Nations. It's going to be loud, anthems are going to be sung, and in those first few minutes, the crowd will be supporting their team."