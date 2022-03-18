UrduPoint.com

New Company Launches Down In Turkiye In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of newly established companies in Turkiye went down 13.6% month-on-month in February, the country's top trade body said on Friday.

A total of 9,848 companies were launched last month, according to data released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye.

Among them were 1,235 foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies.

In February the number of companies closed down decreased 24.7% to 773. In January, a total of 1, 026 companies were shot down.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

