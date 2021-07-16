UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Company Launches In Turkey Soar In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

New company launches in Turkey soar in June

ANKARA, 16 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) -:A total of 9,560 new companies were established in Turkey in June, up 113.4% on a monthly basis, the country's top trade body said on Friday.

Some 1,226 companies went out of business last month, up 120% from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

It said 85.8% of the new firms were limited companies and 12.9% were joint-stock companies.

The top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, construction and manufacturing.

In June, 1,293 companies with foreign partners were established.

A majority of the new companies, 39.7%, opened in Istanbul, followed by 9.4% in the capital Ankara, and 6.7% in the Aegean province of Izmir.

During the month, 120 cooperatives were also launched, according to the data.

A total of 54,669 new companies were set up in Turkey over the first six months of this year, marking a 24.9% annual rise.

Related Topics

Business Turkey Izmir Ankara Istanbul June From Top

Recent Stories

‘I love to play cricket,’ says Malala Yousafza ..

9 minutes ago

8th session of UAE-Australia Consular Committee he ..

25 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

1 hour ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

1 hour ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

3 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.