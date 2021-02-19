UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Company Launches Up In January

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

New company launches up in January

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey saw an 8.1% annual rise in the number of newly established companies in January, the country's top trade body said on Friday.

A total of 11,329 companies were formed last month, up from 10,477 in January 2020, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said in a report.

Some 952 companies went out of business, down 55.5% from last January 2020.

The number of new foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies reached 935 in January, down from some 1,100 in the same month last year. Some 499 of those companies had Turkish partners, 60 had Iranian, while 33 had Syrian part

Related Topics

Syria Business Turkey Same January 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover ..

6 minutes ago

Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements W ..

6 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

Downturn in Europe softer than 2020 crash: busines ..

6 minutes ago

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.