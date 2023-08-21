Open Menu

New Condo Prices In Greater Tokyo Surge Over 50 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

New condo prices in greater Tokyo surge over 50 pct in July

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price of new units on sale in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures was almost 100 million Yen, or about 680,000 U.S.

Dollars, last month, up 56 percent year-on-year, marking the fifth straight month of increases, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The increase was mainly due to high-end condos sold on the market, including those in the former athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics, said the report.

Meanwhile, the average price in Tokyo's 23 wards came to around 920,000 U.S. dollars, it said, adding that more new condos are expected to go on sale in Tokyo and prices will likely remain high due to a strong demand.

Related Topics

Sale Tokyo Price July Market Olympics Media From Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

18 minutes ago
 Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

18 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

33 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

2 hours ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

3 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

3 hours ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

4 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

4 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

4 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous