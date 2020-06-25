UrduPoint.com
New Coronavirus Cluster At Italy Courier Warehouse: Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

New coronavirus cluster at Italy courier warehouse: report

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A cluster of new coronavirus cases has emerged at a warehouse in the Italian city of Bologna used by express courier Bartolini, a local newspaper reported Thursday.

The company uncovered 44 asymptomatic cases -- including two drivers -- after testing all workers at the warehouse in central-northern Italy following the discovery of two members of staff with the virus, the Resto del Carlino daily said.

Bartolini (BRT) has closed the warehouse although deliveries continue. It was expected to test all staff who have come into contact with those with the virus, the daily said.

Ten scientists in Italy on Wednesday released a joint statement declaring the coronavirus emergency to be "over". That sparked a heated reaction from colleagues who warned a second wave was likely if people let down their guard.

