UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Cluster Linked To South Korean Church

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

New coronavirus cluster linked to South Korean church

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A new coronavirus cluster linked to a South Korean religious group emerged on Monday, with 46 cases at a church near Seoul that defied calls to suspend services.

The Grace River Church in Seongnam, south of the capital, finally closed its doors on Sunday after nearly a third of its 135 worshippers tested positive -- including the pastor and his wife.

It continued holding services despite repeated government requests for the public to avoid group activities, including religious meetings.

Forty infections had been newly confirmed among the congregation, Seongnam city authorities said, adding to six previously known.

More than half of South Korea's 8,200 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect often condemned as a cult.

One of its members attended at least four services in the southern city of Daegu -- which became the centre of the country's epidemic -- before being diagnosed.

South Korea was the first country to report significant coronavirus numbers outside China, where the pandemic first emerged, and remains one of the world's worst-affected countries despite being overtaken by both Italy and Iran in declared cases.

Scores of events from K-pop concerts to sports matches have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide.

But recent figures have shown a steep decline in new infections from the beginning of March, raising hopes the outbreak is being brought under control.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced 74 new cases on Monday, the second consecutive day the increase has been below 100.

The death toll remained unchanged at 75.

Authorities have aggressively carried out diagnostic tests for potential patients, with the total number of tests topping a quarter of a million on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Sports Iran China Wife Daegu Seoul Italy South Korea North Korea March Sunday Church From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

9 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.