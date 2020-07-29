UrduPoint.com
New Course, Odd Format Test PGA Talent In '20-21 Tour Bid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

New course, odd format test PGA talent in '20-21 tour bid

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :While many of golf's top players gather for a WGC event, other PGA players seeking a spot on the 2020-21 tour will chase the Barracuda Championship crown.

The 22-year-old tournament moves from Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada, to the Jack Nicklaus-designed par-71 Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain in Truckee, California.

It's the only event on the US PGA schedule to feature the Modified Stableford scoring format, which awards points for good shotmaking and encourages aggressive play.

A double eagle is worth eight points while eagles bringing five, birdies two points and pars zero points. Bogeys subtract a point and anything worse removes three points from scores.

Sweden's Alex Noren, who shared third in last week's 3M Open, needs a victory to qualify for next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, the first major tournament in this coronavirus-shuffled year.

American Will Gordon is trying to turn a special temporary membership into a full tour membership for next season, with the season-ending event in Greensboro, North Carolina, teeing off in just two weeks.

"Just continuing to put myself in position to contend, going into the week with high expectations. I think that over time that will pay off," Gordon said.

"The course is awesome. It provides some great risk-reward opportunity off the tee... it's just going to be a really exciting fit for the Stableford format."

