New COVID-19 cases in Maldives pass 1,000

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Daily COVID-19 cases in the Maldives have surged past 1,000, local media citing the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Monday.

HPA data showed that 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, raising the total number of active cases up to 9,423.

However, 300 of these cases were from the previous day due to a backlog in testing.

The Maldives is experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, which has proven to be the worst one yet. New daily cases have averaged above 700 in the last week, and 250 patients are currently hospitalized for treatment.

A total of 84 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.