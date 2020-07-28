UrduPoint.com
New COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100 For 7th Day In Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

New COVID-19 cases surpass 100 for 7th day in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The daily number of new COVID-19 cases remained above 100 for a seventh straight day in Hong Kong on Tuesday, with stricter social distancing measures due to take effect on Wednesday.

The Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 106 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 98 local infections, taking the tally to 2,884 in Hong Kong.

Out of the new local cases, 48 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the sources of infection of the other 50 are still under investigation, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch said at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Chuang added that there were also 85 preliminary confirmed cases.

The Hospital Authority said 1,100 patients are hospitalized, including 40 in critical condition. Two patients died during the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 22.

Given the grave situation, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced on Monday a string of stringent anti-disease measures.

Starting from Wednesday, dining-in services in restaurants will be prohibited and mask-wearing will be compulsory in all public places, both indoors and outdoors. The group gathering limit will be lowered from four to two people.

