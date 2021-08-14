New COVID-19 cases up sharply in BiH

SARAJEVO, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of new cases has been rising sharply in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with the country's public health authorities reporting 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

It's a drastic increase, compared to 15 daily cases reported on July 8, according to the data of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH.

The same source said that BiH has so far acquired 2,782,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, Sputnik V, and Chinese producers Sinopharm and Sinovac.

To date, a total of 537,608 people or 15.7 percent of Bosnian nationals have received their first jab, while 327,698 or 9.6 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry. Tens of thousands of BiH nationals received their vaccines in neighboring Serbia and Croatia over the past months.