New Covid-19 Curfew In Guinea-Bissau

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

New Covid-19 curfew in Guinea-Bissau

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Guinea-Bissau's government said Friday it would reinstate a curfew and other coronavirus infection control restrictions for two weeks to bring an outbreak of the more transmissible Delta variant under control.

Ministers agreed a ban on going out between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am to last until September 10, the government said in a statement.

The west African country last imposed a coronavirus curfew for around a month in March 2020.

Other new restrictions include bans on mass gatherings like religious services, weddings and funerals, also for two weeks, while clubs, restaurants and other leisure venues will also be closed.

One of the lowest-ranked countries on the UN Human Development Index, Portuguese-speaking Guinea-Bissau was already under stress before coronavirus hit.

It has reported more than 5,600 cases and 110 deaths from Covid-19, while only 31,000 of its more than two million people are vaccinated.

