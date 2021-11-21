New COVID-19 measures enter into force in Belgium

BRUSSELS, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:New measures to curb the spike in COVID-19 infections approved by the Belgian authorities have entered into force on Sunday, requiring the wearing of mask in areas where a COVID Safe Ticket (CST) is required.

A "COVID Safe Ticket Plus" rule, combining the CST with mandatory mask wearing, is now applied indoors for anyone above the age of 10.

The authorities, who are expected to meet again in January, have asked people to respect the 1.5-meter social distancing indoors, and limit social contacts outdoors, though no "bubbles" will be imposed for now.

Nightclubs, public and private events of more than 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors will also require the use of a CST and a mask.

Teleworking is compulsory four days a week until Dec. 13, and then three days a week, and no more than 20 percent of all staff who are required to work from home can be in the office at one time.