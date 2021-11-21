UrduPoint.com

New COVID-19 Measures Enter Into Force In Belgium

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:00 PM

New COVID-19 measures enter into force in Belgium

BRUSSELS, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:New measures to curb the spike in COVID-19 infections approved by the Belgian authorities have entered into force on Sunday, requiring the wearing of mask in areas where a COVID Safe Ticket (CST) is required.

A "COVID Safe Ticket Plus" rule, combining the CST with mandatory mask wearing, is now applied indoors for anyone above the age of 10.

The authorities, who are expected to meet again in January, have asked people to respect the 1.5-meter social distancing indoors, and limit social contacts outdoors, though no "bubbles" will be imposed for now.

Nightclubs, public and private events of more than 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors will also require the use of a CST and a mask.

Teleworking is compulsory four days a week until Dec. 13, and then three days a week, and no more than 20 percent of all staff who are required to work from home can be in the office at one time.

Related Topics

January Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

6 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

2 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.