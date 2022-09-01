UrduPoint.com

New COVID-19 Resurgence In Taiwan On The Way

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

TAIPEI, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Taiwan's disease monitoring agency has warned against another round of COVID-19 on the island as the number of new local infections reported in a single day has surpassed 30,000 for three consecutive days.

The tally has been kept at between 20,000 and 30,000 each day since July 12, according to the agency's statistics.

It is estimated that the potential COVID-19 resurgence dominated by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 would peak at 60,000 new local cases per day by mid-September.

Affected by sporadic local cases, many schools across the island had to suspend classes, even though the new semester for elementary and junior high schools had just begun on Tuesday.

The agency on Thursday released 33,875 new local COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths from the disease during the past 24 hours. So far, the island has recorded more than 5.31 million local cases.

