New COVID-19 variant EG.5 not found in Lebanon yet: health official

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The quickly spreading EG.5 (Eris) variant of COVID-19 has not yet appeared in Lebanon according to lab tests, the Lebanese National news Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

The Health Ministry's Director of Epidemiology Tracking Nada Ghosn told NNA that "the ministry is continuously conducting genetic tests to identify the COVID-19 variants present in Lebanon. So far, these tests have not revealed the presence of the EG.5 variant, also known as 'Eris.'" If the new variant is detected, the ministry will transparently announce it, she added.

Ghosn said that the new EG.5 variant was first discovered in February 2023. According to a weekly report from the World Health Organization (WHO), this variant has been detected in 48 countries to date. Moreover, this variant does not lead to an increased rate of complications.

However, according to the WHO, this mutation should be closely monitored as additional mutations can make it more severe and contagious.