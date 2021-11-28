UrduPoint.com

New Covid Strain 'probably' Among Passengers From S. Africa: Dutch Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch Health authorities said Saturday that the new Omicron variant was "probably" present among 61 passengers who arrived on two flights from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Omicron variant was probably found in a number of people who have been tested," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement, adding that further analysis would be carried out to definitively determine whether the new variant is involved.

