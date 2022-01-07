New COVID variant B.1.640 not a threat yet: WHO

GENEVA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:The new COVID variant called B.1.640 being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) is not "circulating widely at the moment" and has so far been identified in less than one percent of the samples sequenced in France, WHO experts said here on Thursday.

The strain is also known as the IHU variant because it was first identified by academics at the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute in Marseille, France.

At a WHO press briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said that the B.

1.640 variant was first detected in September 2021 in a number of countries.

Following internal discussions, the WHO classified it as a "variant under monitoring" (VUM) in November 2021.

According to the WHO's definition, a VUM is SARS-CoV-2 variant with genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus characteristics, which may pose a future risk, but evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is currently unclear, thus requiring enhanced monitoring and repeat assessment pending new evidence.