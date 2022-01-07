UrduPoint.com

New COVID Variant B.1.640 Not A Threat Yet: WHO

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

New COVID variant B.1.640 not a threat yet: WHO

GENEVA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:The new COVID variant called B.1.640 being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) is not "circulating widely at the moment" and has so far been identified in less than one percent of the samples sequenced in France, WHO experts said here on Thursday.

The strain is also known as the IHU variant because it was first identified by academics at the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute in Marseille, France.

At a WHO press briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said that the B.

1.640 variant was first detected in September 2021 in a number of countries.

Following internal discussions, the WHO classified it as a "variant under monitoring" (VUM) in November 2021.

According to the WHO's definition, a VUM is SARS-CoV-2 variant with genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus characteristics, which may pose a future risk, but evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is currently unclear, thus requiring enhanced monitoring and repeat assessment pending new evidence.

Related Topics

World France Marseille Van Lead May September November

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

55 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

1 hour ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

1 hour ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

1 hour ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.