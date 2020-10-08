New daily virus cases top 4,000 in Germany, not seen since April

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :New cases of coronavirus infections in Germany have soared past 4,000, official data showed Thursday, reaching a daily level not seen since April 11 when the country was still in lockdown.

The alarming jump in numbers came with autumn school holidays about to begin, prompting calls from Chancellor Angela Merkel's government for citizens to avoid travel abroad during the usually busy period for tourism.