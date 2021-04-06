New Delhi under pandemic night curfew

New Delhi, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Indian capital on Tuesday imposed an immediate night curfew one day after the nation posted a record coronavirus surge, with financial hub Mumbai also introducing similar restrictions.

Alarm has grown since India passed more than 100,000 new cases in a single day for the first time on Monday.

New Delhi, home to 25 million people, and other major cities have all ordered a clampdown on public movement.

The Delhi regional government said the "sudden increase in Covid-19 cases" and "high positivity rate" meant a night curfew was needed.

The ban will be in place each night from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am through the end of April, with only essential services or people travelling to and from vaccination centres allowed on the streets.

After the start of the curfew late Tuesday, shops and street vendors that would usually be open were closed, but there was still a regular amount of night traffic on some roads.

Delhi residents have expressed doubts about how effective the night-time restrictions will be in reducing the spread of the virus.

"Most people who are going to get Covid are going to get it in the day when they are out and about... The night curfew is not going to change anything much," financial consultant Arvind Khanna, 62, told AFP.

"India is a very populated country and Delhi is one of the most populated cities in the world. So there really is no effective way. People just need to follow the rules -- wear a mask, use sanitiser, keep the distance," added 18-year-old student Angel Miyamoto.

Delhi reported 3,548 new positive cases on Monday, still below its peak of nearly 9,000 in November, when it was one of the worst-hit cities across the nation of 1.3 billion people.

The government has so far shied away from a repeat of the nationwide restrictions imposed in March last year -- one of the world's toughest lockdowns -- as it seeks to revive the country's devastated economy.

But India's wealthiest state Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew on its population of 110 million.

The state currently accounts for more than half of new cases reported each day nationwide.