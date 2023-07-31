Open Menu

New Direct Air Route Linking Shenzhen, Milan To Be Launched

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 12:30 PM

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Hainan Airlines will launch a new direct air route linking China's Shenzhen and Italy's Milan in September, the operator announced Monday.

The new service, to start on September 20, will make three round trips per week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

This is Hainan Airlines' third direct flight to ply routes between China and Italy, following the Chongqing-Rome and Shenzhen-Rome services.

The new air route will support cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations, the company said.

