UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Drone Attack Targets US Forces In Iraq

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Baghdad, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition said.

The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth targeting US troops in Iraq in less than a week, as an armed campaign blamed on pro-Iranian groups intensifies.

"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.

"No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged," he said in a tweet.

It was only the second time authorities publicly confirmed a drone had been used in an attack on a target inside Iraq.

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition's Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.

The attack sent shock waves around Iraq -- the tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade the C-RAM air defences it has installed to protect its bases.

But an Iraqi government official told AFP that the Arbil strike was not the first use of a drone against a target inside Iraq.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iraq April Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

4 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

4 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

4 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

4 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.