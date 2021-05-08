New Drone Attack Targets US Forces In Iraq
Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:10 PM
Baghdad, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition said.
The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth targeting US troops in Iraq in less than a week, as an armed campaign blamed on pro-Iranian groups intensifies.
"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.
"No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged," he said in a tweet.
It was only the second time authorities publicly confirmed a drone had been used in an attack on a target inside Iraq.
In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition's Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.
The attack sent shock waves around Iraq -- the tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade the C-RAM air defences it has installed to protect its bases.
But an Iraqi government official told AFP that the Arbil strike was not the first use of a drone against a target inside Iraq.