New Dutch Football Season To Start In September

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

New Dutch football season to start in September

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Dutch football federation said Thursday the 2020-21 season will start on September 12, following the government's decision to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"The anticipated start of the league will take place September 12-13," the KNVB said in a statement, adding players would need six to eight weeks to get fully fit.

The Netherlands are also due to play Poland and Italy at the start of September in the UEFA Nations League.

Dutch authorities announced Wednesday that football stadiums can re-open their doors to fans from July, but only under conditions including a mandatory 1.5 metre (five feet) distance between occupied seats.

The Eredivisie in April became the first top European league to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. No team was declared champions after Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table.

