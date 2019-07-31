(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A second case of Ebola has been registered in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, a major transport hub, a Congolese health official said on Tuesday.

"I have just been informed of a case of Ebola in Goma," Dr Aruna Abedi, coordinator of the Ebola response in North Kivu province, told AFP.

It is the second case of the deadly virus detected in the city of more than two million people.