New EU Leaders Will Not Change Course On Brexit: Tusk

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

New EU leaders will not change course on Brexit: Tusk

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :EU President Donald Tusk said Tuesday he was "absolutely sure" the bloc's new leadership would not change course and offer concessions on the Brexit deal struck with London.

"I am absolutely sure that the new leaders of our institutions will be as consistent as we are today when it comes to the withdrawal agreement and our readiness to discuss our future relationship with the UK," Tusk said after EU leaders chose a new team to head EU bodies.

