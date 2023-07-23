Open Menu

New Exhibition, Trading Center Completed At Gwadar Free Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The South China Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center in Gwadar Free Zone, Gwadar, Balochistan was successfully completed on July 21.

The project covers an area of about 2,000 square metres.

The centre consists of an exhibition hall, business area, meeting rooms, sports area, office, dormitory, etc.

It will exhibit Pakistani and Chinese commodities to visitors from home and abroad, noted CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO, LTD, the project constructor.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

As per the project constructor, the new centre as a comprehensive exhibition and sales centre as well as a window for international exchanges in Gwadar in the future - will boost the development of manufacturing, trade and logistics and other industries in Gwadar, further promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and further promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Gwadar, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

"Completed ahead of schedule, the project will become a centre for exhibition and sales, trade and logistics in Gwadar.

All the hard work and toil in the process will be worth it," CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO, LTD, said.

