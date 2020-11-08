UrduPoint.com
New Faces Pessina, Calabria Called Up In 41-man Italy Squad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Milan, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina and AC Milan defender Davide Calabria have been called up for the first time in Italy coach Roberto Mancini's extended 41-man squad for a friendly against Estonia and two Nations League fixtures against Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Calabria, 23, had already trained with the Azzurri in April 2017, but for Pessina, also 23, it will be his first time with the national team.

Mancini, currently isolating after contracting coronavirus, has recalled Bologna midfielder Roberto Soriano after over four years with defender Domenico Criscito and forward Pietro Pellegri back in after two years away.

Italy play Estonia on November 11 in Florence before two Nations League games against Poland on November 15 in Reggio Emilia and Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later in Zenica.

Players from six Italian clubs -- Fiorentina, Genoa, Inter, Lazio, Roma and Sassuolo -- are currently in isolation after positive Covid-19 cases within their teams and will join the squad when they get the all-clear from local health authorities.

Italy have dropped to second in Nations League A Group 1 after two draws against leaders Poland and third-placed the Netherlands.

The Azzurri have not been beaten since September 18, 2018 against Portugal in Lisbon, with 14 wins and five draws in 19 games since.

Italy squad Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)**, Alex Meret (Napoli)**, Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)*, Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)*, Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)**, Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Domenico Criscito (Genoa)*, Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter)*, Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea/ENG), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)**, Gianluca Mancini (Roma)*, Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham/EMG), Luca Pellegrini (Genoa)*, Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)*Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter)*, Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)*, Bryan Cristante (Roma)*, Roberto Gagliardini (Inter)*, Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)*, Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)*, Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Roberto Soriano (Bologna), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)*, Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo)*, Federico Chiesa (Juventus)**, Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua/CHN), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg/GER), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)*, Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)**, Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)**, Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Pietro Pellegri (Monaco/FRA)

