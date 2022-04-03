UrduPoint.com

New Facility To Expand Transforming Food Waste Into Compost In Aussie Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CANBERRA, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:A large-scale organics recycling facility will be opened in Australia's capital city to strengthen its circular economy.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government announced funding for a new Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) facility to process Canberra's waste.

It comes after a successful trial of a FOGO collection pilot servicing 5,000 households in the city's northern suburbs.

The service diverts food waste from landfill and reduces harmful greenhouse gases by turning food scraps and garden waste into compost for the soil.

"We are investing in new waste infrastructure that will support Canberrans to take everyday action on climate change and reduce our city's future emissions," Chris Steel, ACT's minister for transport and city services, said in a media release recently.

"Food and garden waste can be transformed into nutrient-rich compost and removing these items from our landfill will help cut waste emissions by up to 30 percent."

