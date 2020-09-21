UrduPoint.com
New Football Season In Ghana To Kick Off In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:50 PM

New football season in Ghana to kick off in October

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Ghana's Premier League and Division One Football League will restart on Oct. 30, the Ghanaian president announced on Sunday.

"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff," Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on the football federation's website.

Akufo-Addo added that no fans would be allowed at the training sessions and the season would open at 25% capacity at the stadiums due to COVID-19 measures. The wearing of masks by fans will be mandatory at the stadium, he also said.

Ghana halted all sporting events, including football games since the country recorded its first cases of COVID-19 in March. The country has so far reported 46,004 cases of the corona-virus, including 297 deaths and 45,153 recoveries.

