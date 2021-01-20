UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Foreign Minister For South Korea Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

New foreign minister for South Korea ahead of Biden inauguration

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The man who told US President Donald Trump that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wanted to denuclearise was named as South Korea's foreign minister Wednesday, hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong will be responsible for Seoul's relations with treaty ally Washington after replacing UN veteran Kang Kyung-wha, who was Seoul's first female foreign minister when she was appointed in mid-2017.

Chung was instrumental in brokering the talks between Trump and Kim, which saw three headline-grabbing meetings between the two but little substantive progress.

In March 2018, after a year in which tensions soared as the two leaders exchanged mutual insults and threats of war, Chung visited Washington to brief Trump that Kim -- who he had met earlier in Pyongyang -- wanted to talk and was "committed to denuclearisation".

An ecstatic Trump immediately accepted the request for a summit and Chung was deputised to make the announcement in an unorthodox night-time briefing on the White House lawn.

The two leaders met in a blaze of publicity in Singapore and signed a vaguely-worded statement on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but a second summit in Hanoi collapsed over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

The process has been stalled ever since, while the North has showed off several new missiles at military parades in October and earlier this month, when Kim pledged to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has long championed engagement with the North and his office said in a statement that Chung, 74, had been "involved in every issue in the US-South Korea relationship" and was the "best expert in the field of diplomacy and national security".

Biden's nominee as secretary of state Antony Blinken told his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the new administration will "review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it's a problem that has not gotten better. In fact, it's gotten worse".

Related Topics

Hearing Senate United Nations Washington Nuclear White House Trump Man Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul Hanoi South Korea North Korea Kim Jong March October 2018 Best Arsenal

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

9 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

9 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

9 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.