UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Format, Haka Showcase For Delayed Women's Rugby World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

New format, haka showcase for delayed women's Rugby World Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Women's Rugby World Cup organisers announced a revamped format for the coronavirus-delayed tournament Wednesday, as hosts New Zealand unveiled the haka challenge they will perform at next year's showpiece.

World Rugby said more rest days and scheduling changes to scrap mid-week fixtures would help "super-charge" the women's game by ensuring players enjoyed the same tournament conditions as their male counterparts.

The event was originally set to take place in September-October this year but World Rugby announced in March that it was being delayed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body said Wednesday it would now be held from October 8 to November 12, 2022.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said the format changes would better showcase the women's game.

"While the postponement was disappointing for everyone, it has provided the unique opportunity to review every aspect of the event to ensure it is the best it can be for the players, fans around the world and the wonderful and enthusiastic New Zealanders," he said in a statement.

"Longer rest periods between matches for all teams is further commitment to delivering comprehensive player welfare standards." The length of the tournament has been pushed out to 43 days from 35, allowing a minimum of five rest days between matches.

For the first time, all fixtures will be played at weekends, maximising exposure.

The final will be at Auckland's Eden Park on November 12, making it the first venue to host the decider of both the men's and women's tournaments.

New Zealand's national women's team, the Black Ferns, on Wednesday showcased their own version of the haka at an exhibition in Auckland.

Team captain Lesley Ketu said the fearsome Maori challenge would motivate the five-time World Cup winners as they defend their title on home soil for the first time.

"Hearing the words, feeling the strength, the unity of my teammates around me really does add an extra 20 percent to that black jersey," she said.

"It's a feeling like no other and something not all teams get to experience."

Related Topics

Hearing World Male Auckland Same Beaumont March October November Women Event All From Best Unity Foods Limited New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.