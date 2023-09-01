Open Menu

New Fossil Species Shows Birds' Earliest Ancestors Originated In Zealandia: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

New fossil species shows birds' earliest ancestors originated in Zealandia: study

WELLINGTON, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:New Zealand paleontologists have discovered a remarkably intact fossil of one of the earliest ancestors of a group of birds now restricted to the tropics, which indicated the origin of the birds as Zealandia.

Zealandia is a submerged continent in Oceania, and New Zealand is the largest part of Zealandia that is above sea level.

The study was published on Friday in the Australian journal "Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology." Paul Scofield, senior curator of the Canterbury Museum, said this latest finding demonstrates that the groups of birds, which were once thought to be evolved in the Northern Hemisphere, actually might have evolved in the seas around Zealandia.

The specimen discovered, dubbed as the Zealandian Tropicbird, is the first tropicbird fossil to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, and is believed to be around 62 million years old, making it the most ancient tropicbird species ever described, according to the study.

"The extinction of dinosaurs and other land and aquatic vertebrates 66 million years ago, left vacant a vast array of habitats that birds were able to conquer," said Vanesa de Pietri of the University of Canterbury.

Through all these bird fossils found, researchers discovered Zealandian shores played a key role in the early evolutionary history of many seabirds, said Pietri, an author of the study.

"Worldwide, the fossil record of birds this age is poor, which makes these Canterbury finds so significant in understanding what was happening with birds during the first 5 million years following the extinction of the dinosaurs," she said.

Related Topics

Poor All Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

31 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

48 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

2 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

2 hours ago
CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

2 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

3 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

4 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous