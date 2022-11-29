UrduPoint.com

New Fund To Revive Australian Manufacturing Industry: Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

New fund to revive Australian manufacturing industry: minister

CANBERRA, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Australia's Industry Minister Ed Husic said on Tuesday that a new multi-billion-dollar fund will help the nation become a country that "makes things again." In a speech to the National Press Club (NPC), the minister described the 15-billion-Australian Dollar (9.9-billion-U.S. dollar) National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) as one of the largest peacetime investments in Australian industry.

Legislation for the fund is expected to be introduced to the parliament within days.

When it is established, the fund - a major election promise of the Labor Party - will provide loans, guarantees, equity and co-investment to support projects that create jobs and promote regional development.

The government of the day will be able to set priority industries for investment.

The Labor government has identified resources, agriculture, transport, medical science, renewables, defense and future technologies like robotics and quantum as the initial seven priority areas.

"We want more Australian businesses to think globally and to make locally," Husic said on Tuesday.

"We want Australia to be a country that makes things again. It's that simple. In reclaiming the idea of a country that makes things, there is the potential to reimagine and reshape what we as a people could achieve, together. To reinvigorate faith in Australian ideas and know-how." The Department of Industry, Science and Resources will open a public consultation process to define the seven priority areas.

The NRF, which is modeled on the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), will be overseen by an independent board.

The Opposition has not declared a position on the NRF but the government will be able to pass it through Parliament with the support of independents and minor parties in the Senate.

Related Topics

Election Senate Australia Dollar Parliament Agriculture Government Industry Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at ..

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at GHQ

47 minutes ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

11 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.