UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Hampshire Hamlet Casts First US Election Day Votes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:40 AM

New Hampshire hamlet casts first US Election Day votes

Dixville Notch, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, cast the first Election Day votes on the stroke of midnight into Tuesday.

The tiny town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.

Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight.

Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6:00 or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Border

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

10 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.