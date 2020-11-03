New Hampshire hamlet casts first US Election Day votes

(@FahadShabbir)

Dixville Notch, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, cast the first Election Day votes on the stroke of midnight into Tuesday.

The tiny town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.

Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight.

Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6:00 or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.