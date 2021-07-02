UrduPoint.com
New High In Aussie State's Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Case Raises

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:50 AM

New high in Aussie state's daily increase of COVID-19 case raises

SYDNEY, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded on Friday a new high in daily increase of COVID-19 cases, raising questions around the effectiveness of Sydney's current lockdown.

The state recorded 31 locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, highest single-day increase since June 16 when the index case was detected, bringing the total number of the latest outbreak to 226.

The growth of local cases also came with an increasing number of tests, as a record of 73,602 tests reported to 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, compared with the previous day's total of 59,941.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the case numbers reflected a "lag" from the days before entering into lockdown. She expressed her concern over 13 cases that were active in the community while infectious.

"Last night's figure of 13 is concerning, and that is something that we are working to address by stressing to the community: stay at home means stay at home.""We are anticipating there could be an increase in numbers over the next few days, then hopefully early next week we should see the impact of the lockdown really turning and having a positive impact," she said.

