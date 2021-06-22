New highway freight service links China, Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A truck carrying second-hand Changan cars departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for Kyrgyzstan on Monday, marking the launch of the city's third Central Asian highway-based cross-border freight line.

Traveling 5,400 km, the truck is scheduled to pass through the Horgos Pass, a major land port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and arrive at its destination in approximately 12 days.

The new line will further promote trade between west China and Central Asia, expanding the service's range and the categories of goods it transports.

Chongqing launched the cross-border highway freight service in 2016. So far, more than 6,500 trucks have transported goods to countries including Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Chongqing, an inland city on the fast track of China's new round of opening-up, saw its foreign trade increase to nearly 304.77 billion Yuan (about 47.18 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of this year, up 39.9 percent over the same period last year, customs data shows.