New Home Sales In US Jump 7.2% In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023

New home sales in US jump 7.2% in January

ISTANBUL,March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :New home sales in the US jumped 7.2% in January, according to a report by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday.

Sales of new single-family homes in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 670,000.

New home sales, which show the number of new single-family homes sold, were estimated to come in at 620,000 last month. The figure for December 2022 was revised up to 625,000, from 616,000.

New home sales in January, however, are 19.4% below the same month of last year, when they stood at 831,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2023 was $427,500, while the average sales price was $474,400.

