UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Injury Woe For Beleaguered Angels Ace Ohtani

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

New injury woe for beleaguered Angels ace Ohtani

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani faces a six-week pitching layoff after suffering an elbow strain, the team said Monday.

The Japanese ace only recently returned to pitching duties after nearly two years off the mound following Tommy John surgery in September 2018.

However, during another torrid outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the 26-year-old two-way threat was sent for an MRI scan after complaining of soreness in his right arm.

The Angels on Monday said Ohtani had been diagnosed with a strain of the flexor pronator mass, which helps stabilise the elbow.

"A general timetable for beginning a throwing progression following this injury is 4-6 weeks," the Angels said.

Ohtani will remain with the squad for its upcoming trip to Seattle and could yet feature as a hitter, however.

"He is traveling with the team to Seattle and his status as a designated hitter is day to day," the Angels added.

Ohtani has suffered a series of maulings during his pitching stints so far this season.

He gave up three singles and walked three batters in a 6-4 defeat to the Oakland Athletics last month, in his first appearance on the mound since his elbow surgery.

Against the Astros on Sunday, he was yanked after giving up five walks in the second inning, meaning he was walked eight of the 16 batters he has faced this season.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Oakland Seattle Houston September Sunday 2018 Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

8 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.