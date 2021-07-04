(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia's new international airport was put into operation as a Ulan Bator-Tokyo flight operated by the Mongolian national airline MIAT took off at 11:40 a.m. (0340 GMT) on Sunday.

The new Chinggis Khaan International Airport is located in the central Mongolian province of Tuv or 52 km south of the capital Ulan Bator.

"We hope that the new airport, which has the capacity to handle 3 million passengers a year, will benefit Mongolia's social, economic and tourism development," Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said at the opening ceremony of the airport.

The airport is expected to serve as the main airport for not only Ulan Bator but also the entire country, replacing the former Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport.