New Israel Law Limits Parliamentary Oversight On Virus Measures

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Israel's parliament passed a controversial law on Wednesday that gives the government sweeping powers to impose coronavirus measures and limits parliamentary oversight, provoking outrage from the opposition.

After earlier success against the virus, surging infections in Israel have sparked protests over the government's handling of the pandemic.

The new "Grand Corona Law" limits the powers of a parliamentary oversight committee handling virus regulations, which has overturned several measures of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government closing restaurants and beaches.

The law, which passed on the third and final reading by 48-35 and will be in effect until June 30 next year, allows the government to put in place emergency measures if it is "convinced there is a real risk" of coronavirus spreading.

It lets the government impose whatever restrictions it considers urgent -- such as a feared lockdown -- only allowing parliament to review those decisions after 24 hours, according to Israeli media.

The leader of the left-wing opposition Meretz party, Nitzan Horowitz, said it was a "shame" that the parliament had agreed to hand over its powers to the government.

"In democratic countries, we do not pass draconian and dangerous laws like this one," he said.

With Israel recording more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections a day in recent weeks, thousands have protested in Jerusalem, some demanding Netanyahu's resignation.

The new law also allows the government to set conditions for future protests, without preventing them from being held.

On Tuesday, the parliamentary oversight committee reversed a government decree closing restaurants, accusing the health ministry of insisting on draconian measures that were not backed by scientific data.

A day earlier, the committee removed limitations from beach and swimming pool access.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there has been a resurgence in cases since restrictions were lifted starting in late April.

The country of some nine million people has now recorded more than 53,000 confirmed cases and over 400 deaths.

