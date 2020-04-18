UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Jersey To Issue Temporary Licenses To Foreign-trained Doctors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

New Jersey to issue temporary licenses to foreign-trained doctors

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :New Jersey, the US state hardest hit by coronavirus after its neighbor New York, on Friday announced it would begin issuing temporary emergency permits to foreign-licensed physicians.

"We're now the FIRST state to begin fully tapping the tremendous wealth of international knowledge and experience to help us on our own front lines," Governor Phil Murphy tweeted in making the announcement.

The governor did not specify when the permits would be issued in the dense eastern state home to some nine million people, which has recorded more than 3,800 deaths and more than 78,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As the two states became the epicenter of the global pandemic a number of local leaders appealed for health care worker reinforcements.

The state of New York, by far the hardest hit hotspot in the United States, called for volunteers nationwide, urging retired medical personnel and just-graduating students to join the front lines.

A recent New York Times report said a number of foreign nurses and doctors are prepared to assist but that travel restrictions and visa regulations were preventing them from working in US hospitals.

Related Topics

Governor New York United States Visa From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

10 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.