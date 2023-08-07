New Leicester boss Maresca wants more from Dewsbury-Hall

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Enzo Maresca urged Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to stay on the goal trail after his late double helped Leicester to a 2-1 win over Coventry in his first game in charge of the English Championship club on Sunday.

Leicester, champions of England as recently as 2016, are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after their relegation from the top flight last season.

They made an encouraging start with victory at home to Midlands rivals Coventry.

Dewsbury-Hall scored twice in 10 minutes late on after Coventry captain Kyle McFadzean had put the Sky Blues ahead early in the second half.

And former Manchester City assistant coach Maresca said it was important 24-year-old midfielder Dewsbury-Hall, who only scored two goals last term, kept going following a headed equaliser and a stunning winning goal three minutes from time.

"I checked the numbers of the players and I told him he has better quality to be able to score more and make more assists," said Maresca.

"The only way to do it is to arrive more often in the box. Kiernan scored here because he was there in the area." - 'Great effort' - The Italian added: "I told the players that Coventry was a team that almost won promotion in May. We needed to be mentally strong.

"So to be 1-0 down and then win the game, the guys showed a lot of great effort." Meanwhile, Coventry manager Mark Robins forecast that Dewsbury-Hall will be one of the stars of the Championship season as he lamented his side's failure to make the most of their chances.

"If we'd taken one more, we might have won by two or three," he said before adding: "I think Dewsbury-Hall is going to be one of the best players at this level." Elsewhere, Crysencio Sunmmerville's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff.

The Dutchman struck with seconds to spare thanks to a low shot into the corner that denied a spirited Cardiff side after they finished last season in a lowly 21st place in English football's second tier.

Josh Bowler gave the Welsh club an early lead and Cardiff doubled their advantage six minutes before the break through Ike Ugbo.

Leeds, back in the Championship after three seasons in the top flight, pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half when Liam Cooper headed in Summerville's outswinging corner.

And their comeback was complete when Summerville scored after Luis Sinisterra's initial effort ricocheted into his path.

In Sunday's late kick-off Ipswich marked their return to the Championship following promotion from League One by holding out for a 2-1 win away to 10-man Sunderland.

Goals either side of half-time from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst saw Ipswich carry on from where they left off after finishing last term's third-tier campaign unbeaten in 19 matches.

Sunderland, despite having Trai Hume sent off 18 minutes from time, ensured a tense finish.

Dan Neil's volley pulled a goal back in the 86th minute before he hit the post 14 minutes into added time.